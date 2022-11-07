Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The school organised an educational trip to Jaipur for students of Class VIII to X. A team of 46 students, accompanied by three teachers, went on the trip. Students started their sightseeing with Birla Temple, City Palace and Jantar Mantar. On the second day, the group visited Amber Fort, Jal Mahal and Hawa Mahal. On the final day, students went to Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Alpert Hall. The three-day trip was educative and entertaining.
