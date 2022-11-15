Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a lecture on World Public Transport Day to guide the students on the traffic safety rules. Janak Raj, in-charge, Traffic Police, Mohali, was invited as the chief guest to deliver a lecture on traffic rules. He emphasised on the value of life. He demonstrated traffic signs and signals which should be followed while moving on the road. Students, teachers and school transport members attended the lecture attentively. At the end, school Principal Suman Sharma presented a plant to Janak Raj as a token of gratitude and told the students to always follow the traffic rules.