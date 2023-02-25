TIE (Tribune In Education) organised a visit to The Tribune Press for newspaper subscribers of Satluj World School, Dera Bassi. Sixty students along with their teachers were excited to get the first-time experience of such a visit. Students were given a brief understanding of how the newspaper is made and how the process of printing, distribution is done for newspaper units. Students were also informed about The Tribune's history and significance in the society. Students asked many questions to gain more knowledge. They were given gifts and refreshments. Then the students were also taken to the nearby Japanese Garden. Principal Suman Sharma thanked the team of the The Tribune for their untiring efforts to secure the society.
