Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The school organised annual sports day for students of the kindergarten wing. Parents, too, were invited for the event. Chairman of the school Gaurav Goyal, Principal Suman Sharma and School Managing Committee member Daizy Goyal declared the event open. Students of Nursery to UKG participated in various activities like drum drill, back-pack race, biscuit race, PT drills, animal race, hurdle race, shoe race, ring race etc. The winners were awarded with medals and certificates. A 'Moment of Pride' was organised by celebrating the annual prize distribution ceremony for students, who were constantly on the path of progress throughout the year. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the recital of the national anthem.