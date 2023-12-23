Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

Principal Suman Sharma was given ‘The Best Principal’ award of 2023 and the school was bestowed with ‘The Best Academic Achievement Award’ by the Federation of Private School. Arti Sharma, TGT, English, received ‘The Most Innovative Teacher Award’. The Principal’s remarkable contribution to nation building, education and promotion of co-curricular activities fetched these awards. School Chairman Gaurav Goyal congratulated everyone, appreciating the students’ and staff’s efforts.

#Dera Bassi