Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a special assembly to celebrate Mother’s Day. Students of classes I, IV and VIII presented a beautiful dance that filled the atmosphere with the fragrance of motherhood. Beautiful songs were also sung by students of classes VI and VII. The outcome of their efforts was marvellous. School Principal Suman Sharma inspired the children to inculcate the good habits that make the mother happy. It was an enjoyable day for everyone.

