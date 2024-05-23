Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The objective of appointing the Students’ Council is to provide a platform to students to develop leadership qualities. Students of Class IX were nominated for the post of Discipline and Literary In charge and Class X for Head Boy and Head Girl. Students of classes VIII to X gave their precious votes to elect their leaders. These elections were conducted to create awareness among students to use their rights in the right and democratic way. Students cast their vote one after another as they received an identification mark on their index finger. Principal Suman Sharma guided the voters to use their votes wisely so that deserving candidates are elected.

