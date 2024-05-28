Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

Students of the school have achieved outstanding results in their board exams. With an impressive performance, the students have set a new standard for excellence. Chairman Gaurav Goyal and Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the students for their outstanding performances and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and expressed gratitude to the teachers for their guidance and support throughout the students’ academic journey. Out of 45 students, seven students scored more than 90% and 10 students scored more than 80%. Sanchi brought laurels to the school by securing 97% marks and she securing 100 per cent in maths and 99 in Punjabi and IT each.
