Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, holds investiture ceremony

Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, held its grand investiture ceremony to formally induct the newly elected School Cabinet Council Members for the academic session. The ceremony commenced with the soulful chanting of the “Gayatri Mantra. Director Dr Ruby Sharma conferred badges and sashes on the House Captains and Vice-Captains. School Chairman Ravi Dutt Sharma honoured Head Boy Kanav, Head Girl Vaishnavi Vasudeva, and School Captain Saaira. The Head Boy administered the pledge to all Cabinet Members. The Head Boy and Head Girl delivered speeches, promising to fulfil their duties with integrity and determination. School Captain Saaira proposed a vote of thanks on behalf of all Council Members, expressing gratitude towards the management, teachers, and fellow students for their trust and support.

Advertisement