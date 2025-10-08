DT
Home / The School Tribune / Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, hosts Ramleela

Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, hosts Ramleela

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, hosted a spectacular enactment of Ramleela on its campus, bringing the timeless epic of Ramayana to life on stage. The students' vibrant performances showcased the life and teachings of Lord Rama with great devotion and creativity. This event was not only a cultural extravaganza but also conveyed a powerful moral message. Through the symbolic triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, the play highlighted the importance of overcoming negative traits such as ego, pride, dishonesty, selfishness and injustice. The school management commended the students and teachers for their efforts in staging such a meaningful production. Parents and visitors alike praised the performance, applauding the values of truth, humility and righteousness that the students so eloquently portrayed. By staging Ramleela, the school reaffirmed its commitment to fostering not only academic excellence but also strong moral character and cultural values among its students.

