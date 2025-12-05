DT
Home / The School Tribune / Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, organises HIV/AIDS awareness rally

Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, organises HIV/AIDS awareness rally

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, organised a powerful HIV/AIDS awareness rally on World AIDS Day with youth taking the lead. Students from classes VIII to XI participated enthusiastically, supported by teaching staff, to spread awareness, promote prevention and break the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS. The rally was inaugurated by School Chairman Advocate Ravi Dutt Sharma and Director Dr Ruby Sharma, who encouraged students to be voices of empathy and responsibility. The students covered two extensive routes in Derabassi and Zirakpur, interacting with residents and spreading strong messages. The event drew praise for its discipline and social impact, with residents appreciating the students' confidence and accurate information. The school expressed pride in its students and teachers for leading a meaningful awareness drive rooted in knowledge, compassion and responsibility.

