Home / The School Tribune / Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, students visit International Doll Museum

Satluj World School, Dera Bassi, students visit International Doll Museum

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 30, 2025 IST
As many as 142 students of Nursery to Class II of the school, accompanied by nine teachers, visited the International Doll Museum, Sector 23, Chandigarh. The museum showcased dolls dressed in traditional costumes from around the world, introducing children to global cultures. Students also explored beautifully created scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Guru Nanak Dev’s “Sacha Sauda”, along with classic fairy tales. The engaging displays sparked curiosity and excitement among the young learners. The school provided refreshments, and all safety measures were ensured. Director Ruby Sharma guided the team to take special care of the tiny stars, making the trip both safe and memorable.

