Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised Family Fun Fiesta 2026, bringing students and their families together for a day of entertainment, enjoyment and community bonding. The event featured colourful swings, food stalls, energetic dance performances, musical chairs and an exciting tug-of-war competition. The activities provided children and parents with opportunities to unwind, participate in fun-filled experiences and create cherished memories together. A major highlight was an interactive session with Director Principal Dr Ruby Sharma and Chairman Advocate Ravi Dutt Sharma. During the session, parents shared their suggestions and aspirations regarding their children’s education and development, fostering dialogue between the school leadership and families.

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