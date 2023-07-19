Satluj World School, Derabassi

Students of the school got an opportunity to visit ISRO. The students were selected to visit there through ISRO Space Science Quiz that was conducted by Holy the Blood Education Services. Five students, accompanied by science teacher Gurvinder, took a flight on July 11. Students were introduced to different types of rockets and satellites. They also visited the famous locations like Rocket Museum, CIT (Chennai Institute of Technology), Planetarium and Science City. The most prestigious moment that was witnessed by them was the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 in ISRO, Shri Harikota.
