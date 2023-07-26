Satluj World School, Derabassi

Students of kindergarten of the school celebrated ‘Mango Day’. The little ones were dressed up in the colours of mango, ie yellow and green. They enjoyed making their own craft, ie paper tearing, thumb painting, and learnt rhymes on mango. Principal Suman Sharma encourages such activities and the objective behind conducting this activity was to spread awareness, promote creativity and spark the imagination of the little ones. Tiny tots were blooming with happiness throughout the day. It was a fun learning experience for them.