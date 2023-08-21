Satluj World School, Derabassi

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The school campus was nicely decorated with flowers, balloons and flags of Tricolour. Chairman Gaurav Goyal hoisted the national flag. Principal Suman Sharma and member of management Daisy Goel accompanied him. All saluted the flag and sang the national anthem together. A cultural program was also held, where students of all classes participated. Some students sang patriotic songs and some recited poems. Some made speeches. Principal Suman Sharma spoke on the importance of being people of integrity and how everyone needs to be free from the worries and stress. The programme concluded with national anthem. At the end, sweets were distributed among all students.
