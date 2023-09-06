Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised “The School Carnvial” in its campus during working hours. Children of the school made different projects showcasing their talent in the field of mathematics, science, SST and English. They made projects to showcase the working of Vacuum cleaner, dialysis, multiplication, prepositions, and many more. Parents also visited the school carnival and appreciated the hard work done by the students.
