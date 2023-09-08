Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised a field visit to water treatment plants in Sector 20 and Sector 1, Panchkula, for Class VI to VIII students under the guidance of Gurvinder. He explained well about the structure and working of water purification plants. The field visit gave students knowledge about the purification of water on a large scale and made them aware of the quality of water. They learnt that it is not easy to supply water directly from the main supply to the people.

