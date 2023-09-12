Satluj World School, Derabassi

Janamashtmi was celebrated at the school. The celebration started with a bhajan, sung by the students of Class IX. Students of pre-primary classes came in the costumes of Radha and Lord Krishna (flutes, peacock feathers, mukuts and matkas). The life history of Lord Krishna was beautifully depicted by students through their dances. They also performed a short skit on Panchayati Raj. At the end students prayed to Lord Krishna to give them wisdom and spirituality. So they can lead their lives with love, compassion and devotion.