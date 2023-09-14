Satluj World School, Derabassi

Bhavna, school co-coordinator, organised a handwashing activity for the students of kindergarten. The aim of the activity was to make the children aware that washing hands properly helps in preventing spread of infection. The children were advised that they must practise hand wash at key times such as after using the toilet, before and after eating food. The handwashing instructions were given to them, which each student observed and followed.
