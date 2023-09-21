Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised a donation drive. Students of different classes collected many items for donation. They went to distribute these articles among students of Government Elementary School, Haripur Hindua. After receiving the items there was a sign of happiness on the faces of the children. These kinds of donation drives helped in the overall development of the students. The school students donated a little through a joy box but got bundles of blessings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...