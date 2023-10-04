Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised various activities under the campaign, ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. Students started the campaign by taking a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. Then a colourful ‘Kalash Yatra’ was taken out by students showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the community. Then a ‘prabhat pheri’ was taken out. Everyone in school enjoyed traditional music, dance, and cultural performances throughout the way. Next day many other activities like essay-writing, poem-recitation, poster-making and patriotic song competition were held to pay tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs of the country. Students collected the ‘matti’ in a ‘kalash’ and brought it to school to take part in a plantation drive. School Principal thanked all teachers, staff and students for their participation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case
30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...