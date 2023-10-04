Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school organised various activities under the campaign, ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. Students started the campaign by taking a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. Then a colourful ‘Kalash Yatra’ was taken out by students showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the community. Then a ‘prabhat pheri’ was taken out. Everyone in school enjoyed traditional music, dance, and cultural performances throughout the way. Next day many other activities like essay-writing, poem-recitation, poster-making and patriotic song competition were held to pay tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs of the country. Students collected the ‘matti’ in a ‘kalash’ and brought it to school to take part in a plantation drive. School Principal thanked all teachers, staff and students for their participation.