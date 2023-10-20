Satluj World School, Derabassi

Students of Class VII of the school presented a nukkad natak to spread awareness on cybercrime. The moral of the play was to be more aware and not share any personal details with anyone over phone. The nukkad natak was a very effective way to reach a large audience. Students got loads of applause from parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman
The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...