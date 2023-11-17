Satluj World School, Derabassi

To enhance the marketing skills and creativity among students, the school organised an ‘Eco Fest’ on its premises keeping afloat the spirit of the motto ‘Where Sustainability Meets Celebration!’ The fest started with Ganesh Vandana, shabad and Gayatri Mantra. A floral welcome was given to the chief guest. Rittika Verma inaugurated the fest by cutting ribbon. Handcraft material, Diwali decoration material, best out of waste made by the students of the Art n Craft Club, various types of food stalls by the Cookery Club, electronic games by the IT Club and some other fun games were the main attractions of the fest. School management, teachers and students put in a lot of efforts in organising the fest. School Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the teachers, students and parents as well for making the event successful.