Satluj World School, Derabassi

To enhance the marketing skills and creativity among students, the school organised an ‘Eco Fest’ on its premises keeping afloat the spirit of the motto ‘Where Sustainability Meets Celebration!’ The fest started with Ganesh Vandana, shabad and Gayatri Mantra. A floral welcome was given to the chief guest. Rittika Verma inaugurated the fest by cutting ribbon. Handcraft material, Diwali decoration material, best out of waste made by the students of the Art n Craft Club, various types of food stalls by the Cookery Club, electronic games by the IT Club and some other fun games were the main attractions of the fest. School management, teachers and students put in a lot of efforts in organising the fest. School Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the teachers, students and parents as well for making the event successful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...