Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school celebrated its annual function at Tagore Theatre under the theme "Bharat ke rang Satluj World School ke sang". School Chairman Gaurav Goyal and Principal Suman Sharma gave a floral welcome to the Member of Managing Committee Surender Garg as guest of honour. The programme unfolded with a series of captivating performances including stutis and western dance. The main highlight of the gala event was the performances of 'Panchtatv' and 'Organ Donation act', emphasising on the message of donate the organ for the benefit of others. Awards and recognitions were presented to outstanding students for their accomplishments in various fields, from academics to sports and arts.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin