Satluj World School, Derabassi

The school celebrated its annual function at Tagore Theatre under the theme "Bharat ke rang Satluj World School ke sang". School Chairman Gaurav Goyal and Principal Suman Sharma gave a floral welcome to the Member of Managing Committee Surender Garg as guest of honour. The programme unfolded with a series of captivating performances including stutis and western dance. The main highlight of the gala event was the performances of 'Panchtatv' and 'Organ Donation act', emphasising on the message of donate the organ for the benefit of others. Awards and recognitions were presented to outstanding students for their accomplishments in various fields, from academics to sports and arts.

