Satluj World School, Derabassi, organises investiture ceremony

Satluj World School, Derabassi, organised its investiture ceremony to formally induct the newly elected Student Council for the academic session. The following students were conferred with leadership positions: Head Boy – Yuvraj (Class X); Head Girl – Yana (Class X); School Captain – Tanmay (Class X); NSS Captain – Mannat (Class X); and Eco Captain – Harman (Class X). The office-bearers were presented with badges and sashes by the school dignitaries and took the oath to perform their duties with sincerity, integrity, and dedication. Addressing the gathering, Chairman Ravi Dutt Sharma congratulated the newly elected council members and encouraged them to lead by example.

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