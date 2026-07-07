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Home / The School Tribune / Satluj World School organises medical camp for Nursery to Class XII pupils

Satluj World School organises medical camp for Nursery to Class XII pupils

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:09 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Satluj World School, Derabassi, organised a free medical camp for students from Nursery to Class XII with the objective of promoting health awareness and ensuring the well-being of every child. The camp was conducted by experienced medical professionals, Dr Neha and Dr Jatinder, who carried out detailed health examinations of all students. In addition to general health check-ups, X-ray examinations were conducted wherever required to facilitate proper diagnosis and assessment of students’ health conditions. The doctors provided valuable advice on personal hygiene, nutrition, fitness and preventive healthcare. The initiative was well received by students and staff members. Chairman Ravi Dutt Sharma and Director-Principal Dr Ruby Sharma expressed their gratitude to Dr Neha and Dr Jatinder for their dedicated services and valuable contribution towards safeguarding the health of the students. They emphasised that the school remains committed to the holistic development and well-being of every child through such meaningful initiatives.

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