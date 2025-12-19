Satlujians make school proud

Students of Satluj World School, Derabassi, participated in the quiz at Guru Harkrishan Public School, displaying impressive teamwork, quick reasoning and curiosity to learn. They earned certificates of participation, reflecting the school's dedication to shaping sharp, responsible and informed young minds. Our talented musicians secured second prize in the shabad gayan competition, touching hearts with their soulful singing and devotion. Chairman Advocate Ravi Dutt Sharma congratulated participants, praising their hard work and commitment. Director Dr Ruby Sharma welcomed them back with a smile and a warm hug, celebrating their achievements.

Advertisement