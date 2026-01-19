DT
Satluj's MD Reekrit Serai honoured with national title



Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
As Satluj Group of Schools enters its 50th glorious year, it has once again been ranked among India’s leading CBSE Day Schools — No 1 in Panchkula, No 1 in Haryana, and No 3 nationally — reaffirming its position as an institution of consistent national relevance and global outlook. Satluj’s visionary Managing Director Reekrit Serai was honoured with the national title “Education Titan — Maverick of Education 2025” at the India Merit Awards 2025, held at Bengaluru, reaffirming his role in steering Satluj’s sustained excellence and growing influence across national and international education platforms. For five decades, Satluj has remained anchored to the core purpose of education — strong academic foundations, values-led schooling, progressive pedagogy, teacher empowerment, and preparing students for a rapidly evolving global landscape. These rankings reflect disciplined institution-building and sustained outcomes, not momentary success. Founded by Late Pritam Singh Serai, and dedicatedly taken forward by Dr Krit Serai, the legacy today continues under Reekrit Serai, who leads the institution into its golden era with clarity of direction and purpose. This three-generation legacy philosophy continues to guide Satluj’s academic and institutional journey.

