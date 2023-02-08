Saupinite wins gold at national level

Veeraj Dhawal, a Class I student of Saupin's School, Panchkula, won the gold medal in the national-level event of Sub-junior Taekwondo Championship, organised by the National Taekwondo Cadet, in Tamil Nadu. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the little master on his accomplishment.
