Saupin’s girl shines

Prisha of Saupin's School, Panchkula, won laurels at the CISCE inter-school story telling competition. She gave an extremely power-packed performance and bagged the first position. The competition was held at St Xavier's School, Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case
The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...