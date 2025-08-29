Saupin's School, Chandigarh, brought to life William Shakespeare's timeless classic 'King Lear' in this year's annual theatrical production at Tagore Theatre. Under the direction of Neha Bakshi Kaushal and Siddharth Kaushal (The Idea Box), this gripping tragedy explores themes of power, loyalty, and family through the devastating breakdown of Lear's kingdom-and his mind. This production aimed to make Shakespeare vivid and relatable. Bhavya Kaushal, starring as King Lear, brought depth to the aging monarch's emotional arc. Aishani, as Cordelia, delivered sincerity in stark contrast to her sisters' calculated ambition. A talented ensemble filled the roles of Gloucester, Goneril, Regan, Edmund, Edgar, Kent and the Fool. Backstage collaborations from set, lighting, and sound design to fight choreography and costume tailoring, each element was carefully coordinated to immerse the audience fully. Director Principal Amarbir Singh Sidhu appreciated the actors' performance and said that he was proud that students embraced the complexity of Shakespeare's text with maturity, creativity, and emotional depth. Principal Surita Sharma congratulated every member of the cast and crew for their dedication, creativity and courage in tackling one of Shakespeare's most challenging works.

