Saupin's School, Sector-9, Panchkula, celebrated Labour Day, honouring its dedicated support staff for their invaluable contribution to the smooth functioning and growth of the institution. A vibrant programme was organised to express appreciation for their tireless efforts. The celebration was filled with enthusiasm as the support staff participated in engaging games such as 'Dhun Round' and 'Put the Ball' in the disposable glass. Adding charm to the occasion, the staff members also showcased their talents through lively singing and dance performances, making the event truly memorable. Lakshay was awarded the title of Best Male Performer, while Nirmala was recognised as the Best Female Performer for their outstanding performances. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur expressed heartfelt gratitude to the support staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work. She emphasised the importance of instilling respect and appreciation for every individual who contributes to society.

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