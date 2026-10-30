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Home / The School Tribune / Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The school organised a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) awareness and emergency response drill, in collaboration with the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Nearly 700 students attended the session, along with NCC cadets, staff members and Class IV employees. The drill aimed to raise awareness about life-saving techniques and equip students and staff with essential knowledge to respond effectively during medical emergencies. NDRF personnel demonstrated how to check a person's responsiveness and breathing, perform chest compressions, provide rescue breaths where appropriate, and place an unresponsive person who is breathing normally in the recovery position. The demonstration emphasised the importance of remaining calm, acting promptly and seeking emergency medical assistance during life-threatening situations. Principal Surita Sharma said that such initiatives would help teach children to become responsible citizens. The programme concluded with the message: "Every second counts, and the knowledge to save a life is a skill everyone should possess."

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