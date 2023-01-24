Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Commerce students of Class XI visited Jagatpura village of Chandigarh and conducted a survey on "Illiteracy and poverty" of low-income families. Students motivated people to avail the facility of free basic education for their children offered by the UT administration. They also apprised them of various schemes and programmes of the government for people living below the poverty line. Students collected information on the number of members in a family, earning family members and their sources of income, number of children in the family availing the education facility and those involved in child labour. They also collected data on the number of schools, hospitals and banks in the village.