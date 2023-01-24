Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Commerce students of Class XI visited Jagatpura village of Chandigarh and conducted a survey on "Illiteracy and poverty" of low-income families. Students motivated people to avail the facility of free basic education for their children offered by the UT administration. They also apprised them of various schemes and programmes of the government for people living below the poverty line. Students collected information on the number of members in a family, earning family members and their sources of income, number of children in the family availing the education facility and those involved in child labour. They also collected data on the number of schools, hospitals and banks in the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...