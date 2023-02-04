The school organised annual 12th R.F Saupin Memorial Football Tournament (Seven-a-Side U-16 Girls). Ten schools from Chandigarh and Mohali participated in the tournament. The first match was played between Saupin's School, Chandigarh and Saupin's School, Mohali. Saupin's Chandigarh won by 3-0. In the second match between GMSSS 22 A, Chandigarh and St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, the former won the match after an exciting tie-breaker with a score of 3-2. Kid's 'R' Kids won the 3rd match against Vivek High School, Chandigarh with a score of 1-0. Carmel Convent, Chandigarh was pitted against Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh and the match was won by the latter with a score of 1-0. The last match was played between Kids 'R' Kids, Chandigarh and St Kabir School, Chandigarh. St Kabir won with a score of 2-0.
