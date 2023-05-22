Saupin's School, Chandigarh

In today's increasingly digital landscape, students are more vulnerable to online threats such as cyberbullying, identity theft, phishing and malware attacks. Recognising the need to address these risks, the school conducted a talk on cyber security for senior students. The talk was conducted by Mandeep, Cyber Cell, Chandigarh. The talk educated students on the potential risks associated with social media platforms, emphasising the importance of privacy settings, responsible sharing, and being cautious about online interactions. He also alerted the children on different kinds of Cyber frauds happening to people and how to safeguard themselves through strong and unique passwords and other measures.
