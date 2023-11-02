Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

The school conducted an inter-school scrabble tournament. As many as 14 schools from across the Tricity participated in the event. The students exhibited their love for language and took part in the competition enthusiastically. Keerti Jain and Sparsh Singhal of the school bagged the 1st position in Category B (classes IX & X) and 2nd position in Category A (classes VI to VIII), respectively. Though the host team secured the maximum points, the running trophy was not retained and passed on to Holy Angel School, Rajpura.
