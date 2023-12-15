Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

The school staged its annual show at Tagore Theatre. The show started with Agatha Christie's famous play "The Mousetrap" directed by Neha Bakshi Kaushal and Siddharth Kaushal of the Idea Box. Students gave a power-packed performance. The play was followed by a musical evening, an event featuring rock performances, a band show and enchanting flute recitals. The young flutists captivated the audience with their soulful rendering of classical and modern compositions. The annual show was a testament to the school's commitment to fostering diverse talents in its students. Principal Surita Sharma expressed immense pride in the students' achievements.