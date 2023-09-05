Saupin's School, Chandigarh, holds workshop on 'Digital diet and mental health'

A workshop on ‘Digital diet and mental health’ was organised at the school by The Digital Safety Club of GGDSD College, Sector 32, as part of Cyber Swachhta Mission. The workshop was conducted by the young cyber interns, who were accompanied by Vikas Sangvan, police official, Cyber Cell, Chandigarh. The cyber interns covered various topics like ‘How we leave digital footprints which can be misused by hackers’. Cyber laws and various types of cybercrimes were discussed. Ways to be safe in the use of social media and numerus payment portals were also highlighted. The session ended with queries raised by children, which were addressed to their satisfaction. Principal Surita Sharma thanked the cyber interns team for their valuable input and time.