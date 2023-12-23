Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, students introduced to ‘Climate clock’

Students had an interaction with research students of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). In this initiative undertaken by the CSIR in association with the Chandigarh Vigyan Parishad, the students were introduced to a ‘Climate clock’ invented by IIT students. The clock tabulates the time remaining for the human race to reduce their carbon footprint before global warming becomes irreversible. By this time the global temperature will have increased by 1.5°C if carbon dioxide emissions are not reduced. The clock installed in the school displays the time continuously, second by second and serves as a wake-up call to each and every one to do his or her bit to help reverse global warming.

