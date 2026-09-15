Saupin’s School, Chandigarh students present theatrical production

The school presented a compelling theatrical production, ‘A Man for All Seasons’, directed by Neha Bakshi Kaushal of The Idea Box. The play brought alive the extraordinary story of Sir Thomas More, who chose to remain steadfast to his conscience and principles despite immense political and personal pressure. Set during the turbulent reign of King Henry VIII, the production explored the conflict between integrity, political power, religious conviction and survival. Students of Class X delivered powerful performances, with Samreen Kaur portraying Sir Thomas More and Bhavya Kaushal playing King Henry VIII. The ensemble included Aatmita Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhani, Tejuswini Singh, Amaanat Sidhu, Vihaan Gupta, Vir Gill, Samarth Rana and Ishaan Singh in significant roles. The production was appreciated for its excellent performances, striking costumes and impressive presentation. Principal Surita Sharma applauded the students and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity, confidence and artistic expression.
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