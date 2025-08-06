Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula, hosted the ICSE Senior Level Yoga Competition, drawing enthusiastic participation from various schools across the Tricity region. Senior Level Results - 1st: St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh (Boys and Girls Teams); 2nd: Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula (Boys and Girls Teams); 3rd: Girls - Tender Heart School, Sector 33B, Chandigarh; Boys - St. Xavier's School, Sector 44B, Chandigarh. Artistic Pair Category: 1st: St. Stephen's School, Sector 45B, Chandigarh; 2nd: Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula; 3rd: Tender Heart School, Sector 33B, Chandigarh; In the ICSE Junior Level Yoga Competition held at CL Aggarwal DAV School, Sector 7B, Chandigarh, Das Arushi of Saupin's School earned the 3rd position in the Girls Team category, adding to the school's growing list of achievements in yoga.

