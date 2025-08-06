DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Saupin's School hosts Yoga competition

Saupin's School hosts Yoga competition

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula, hosted the ICSE Senior Level Yoga Competition, drawing enthusiastic participation from various schools across the Tricity region. Senior Level Results - 1st: St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh (Boys and Girls Teams); 2nd: Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula (Boys and Girls Teams); 3rd: Girls - Tender Heart School, Sector 33B, Chandigarh; Boys - St. Xavier's School, Sector 44B, Chandigarh. Artistic Pair Category: 1st: St. Stephen's School, Sector 45B, Chandigarh; 2nd: Saupin's School, Sector 9, Panchkula; 3rd: Tender Heart School, Sector 33B, Chandigarh; In the ICSE Junior Level Yoga Competition held at CL Aggarwal DAV School, Sector 7B, Chandigarh, Das Arushi of Saupin's School earned the 3rd position in the Girls Team category, adding to the school's growing list of achievements in yoga.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts