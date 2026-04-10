Saupin’s School invites Harshpreet to orientation programme

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, invited Harshpreet Kaur (MSc in Food and Nutrition) to its annual orientation programme for the parents of pre-primary students. Harshpreet Kaur spoke to the parents about the importance of introducing healthy eating habits in children at an early age. She made parents aware of what a healthy balanced meal should contain. Stress was laid on the ill-effects of over indulgence in junk food. This was followed by a counselling session by school counsellor Manmeet Kaur Reen. She made the parents aware of different parenting styles and their impact on children. The importance of setting a routine for children at home was emphasised. Separation anxiety in new school-going children and parents was also discussed. The counsellor suggested strategies to deal with these issues. The parents went home feeling reassured.

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