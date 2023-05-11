Saupin's School, Mohali

In order to stress upon the importance of the freedom of press, the school organised a visit at The Tribune press for Class IV students. The students were shown the press and the working was explained to them. They were told about the history of the newspaper and when it was started. They were acquainted with the process of publishing the newspaper. The visit added to their knowledge about the power of press.
