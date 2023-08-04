Saupin’s School, Mohali

A Science and Social Science Exhibition was organised at the school. The exhibition depicted an array of interactive models created by the students which definitely left the parents in awe. From the working models of the solar system to rainwater harvesting, from phases of the moon to time zones of the Earth, the exhibition had something to trigger the curiosity of one and all. The iconic feature of the exhibition were huge models of landforms made by river, glaciers and sea waves, types of commercial agriculture, sustainable development and global warming. The Science and Social Science Exhibition witnessed students showcasing their innovative skills in creating working models of toys using various scientific concepts such as simple machines, magnets, gravity, optical illusion, laws of motion and electric current. The budding scholars displayed different models with great enthusiasm and excitement. The event provided a platform to stimulate creativity for scientific explorations and innovations for future.

#Mohali