Saupin’s School, Mohali

The school organised a dental health workshop for pre-primary kids. The workshop was led by renowned dentists and focused on teaching kids about the importance of taking care of their oral hygiene. The workshop included dental awareness talk, reaching out to the little ones in way they could understand and relate to educating students about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and the measures to prevent them. The kids were taught proper brushing and flossing techniques as well as the importance of visiting the dentist after every six months. The students were made aware of the eating patterns and food choices that can help them keep their teeth strong and healthy.

#Mohali