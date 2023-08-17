Saupin's School, Mohali

A class show was presented by the students of Class IV of the school. The students presented an array of acts which including nukkad natak, dances, singing performances and role-play that left the audience mesmerised. The show included a slide show unveiling the glorious evolution of the Indian flag. The role-play was centered around the most iconic freedom fighter — Rani Laxmi Bai. The nukkad natak conveyed the powerful message that by embracing our individual roles and responsibilities, we can collectively create a powerful wave of change. The little ones also presented the issue of climate change and its impact on our planet. The Headmistress Goldie Kapany applauded the students for their hard work and efforts.
