Saupin's School, Mohali

Students of Class III of the school presented a spectacular class show titled "Roots & Wings: A Family Journey through Time". The audience was mesmerised by their performances, heartwarming storytelling and lively musical acts that beautifully conveyed the essence of family love and togetherness. The Headmistress of the school Goldie Kapany lauded the students’ exemplary efforts, emphasizing their hard work and commitment to excellence.

#Mohali