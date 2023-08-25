Saupin's School, Mohali

The school organised an exciting chess competition. The competition was inaugurated by Pierre Saupin and Rhea Saupin. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from eight teams across different grades, representing different schools of Mohali. At the end of three rounds, the winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates, recognising their exceptional talent and determination. Goldie Kapany, Headmistress of the school, expressed delight in witnessing the students’ passion for the game and their dedication to hone their skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post
With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaims direc...
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...