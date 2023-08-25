Saupin's School, Mohali

The school organised an exciting chess competition. The competition was inaugurated by Pierre Saupin and Rhea Saupin. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from eight teams across different grades, representing different schools of Mohali. At the end of three rounds, the winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates, recognising their exceptional talent and determination. Goldie Kapany, Headmistress of the school, expressed delight in witnessing the students’ passion for the game and their dedication to hone their skills.

